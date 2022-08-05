Phillies Recall Maton, Option Muñoz

Skip to main content
© Bill Streicher-USA TODAY Sports

The Philadelphia Phillies have recalled infielder Nick Maton and optioned Yairo Muñoz.

The Philadelphia Phillies announced on Friday afternoon that they had recalled infielder Nick Maton from Triple-A Lehigh Valley, and optioned infielder Yairo Muñoz.

Maton suffered a shoulder injury in the beginning of June, and was placed on the 10-day injured list on June 4. Following a rehab assignment, he was activated from the injured list on July 26 and has since been with the IronPigs.

Now with Jean Segura returning from injury and Didi Gregorius being released, the Phillies elected to recall Maton as the stronger infield depth option over Muñoz. 

Dating back to last season, Maton has been a spark plug for Philadelphia. The 25-year-old has batted .500 with a home run and four RBI in seven major league plate appearances in 2022.

Maton will rejoin the Phillies' "daycare," alongside Alec Bohm, Matt Vierling, and Bryson Stott. He will take the place of Mickey Moniak's, who was recently traded away to the Los Angeles Angels in exchange for Noah Syndergaard.

Maton looks to pick up where he left off during his first stint with the club earlier in 2022.

