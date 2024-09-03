Philadelphia Phillies Receive Bold Prediction for How They Will Finish Out Season
The Philadelphia Phillies have been among the best teams in baseball throughout the 2024 season. They are a near lock for the postseason, with projections giving them a more than 99 percent chance of advancing.
Most likely, they will make the playoffs as the National League East champions. However, there is plenty of work left to do as the Phillies look to avoid having to play in the Wild Card Round.
Right now, at 81-56, they are a half-game ahead of the Milwaukee Brewers, who are 81-57. They are both fighting for a bye along with the Los Angeles Dodgers, who are just ahead with an 83-55 record.
The race for the No. 1 seed in the NL, and potentially the best record in baseball, will be hotly contested through September.
Over at ESPN, a panel of 18 baseball experts was put together to answer some questions about how things will unfold down the stretch. One of the topics was who would finish with the best record in baseball.
The Dodgers were overwhelmingly the favorite, being selected by 14 panelists. Coming in second with three votes was Philadelphia.
What is that case that can be built for the Phillies to finish with the best record in baseball? In the opinion of ESPN senior editor Dan Mullen, a favorable schedule plays a big part.
“The Phillies' record since the All-Star break is below .500 and they're still just 1.5 games back from the best mark. Now that they've seemed to right the ship, and with a schedule featuring only one other playoff team the rest of the way, I'm expecting a strong final month in Philly,” Mullen wrote.
The team went on an extended skid to start the second half, losing five series in a row. After taking two out of three from the Dodgers, they lost or split three out of their next four.
But, they have looked to find their stride again in closing out August. They went 4-2 against the Kansas City Royals and Houston Astros before taking three out of four from the Atlanta Braves.
The team currently in the playoff field that Mullen hints at is the Brewers. That three-game series could determine who receives the bye in the NL playoff bracket.
But, 10 games against the New York Mets and Chicago Cubs, who are making late pushes for the wild card, also lie ahead. If the Phillies can avoid the Wild Card Round, they will have earned it.