Phillies Reinstate Castellanos, Option Sands

Ahead of what is perhaps their most crucial series of the 2022 MLB season, the Philadelphia Phillies announced that they have reinstated outfielder Nick Castellanos from the injured list.

Castellanos had been on the IL since Sept. 4 with a mild oblique strain. It was unfortunate timing for the injury, as the slugger had just begun to heat up following a largely bleak showing in 2022.

The 30-year-old slashed .300/.333/.500 across 26 games in August with five home runs and 12 RBI. If the Phillies are able to regain this version of Castellanos off the IL, their lineup will be in great shape.

The right fielder chose to forgo a rehab assignment, so hopefully, he is able to pick up where he left off in August and help the club clinch a postseason berth on the final road trip of the season.

To make room for Castellanos, catcher Donny Sands was optioned to Triple-A Lehigh Valley. The 26-year-old logged just four plate appearances during his time in the big leagues, going hitless and picking up a strikeout.

More From SI's Inside The Phillies:

Make sure to follow Inside the Phillies on Substack and Twitter!