Philadelphia Phillies Reinstate Wheeler, Outright Kingery

Skip to main content
Phillies Reinstate Wheeler, Outright Kingery

Phillies Reinstate Wheeler, Outright Kingery

The Philadelphia Phillies re-instated Zack Wheeler from the paternity list and optioned Scott Kingery.

© Bill Streicher-USA TODAY Sports

The Philadelphia Phillies re-instated Zack Wheeler from the paternity list and optioned Scott Kingery.

The Philadelphia Phillies announced that they have outrighted infielder/outfielder Scott Kingery to Triple-A Lehigh Valley and have reinstated pitcher Zack Wheeler from the paternity list.

Wheeler, originally slated to start Friday's game against the Arizona Diamondbacks, will now start Saturday's game. The team wanted to give him some extra time as his wife, Dominique, just had a healthy baby girl.

Instead, Kyle Gibson will take the mound for the Phillies. He's coming off of a rough outing his last time out against the Los Angeles Angels, in which he only pitched 3.1 innings and allowed five earned runs on six hits.

Scroll to Continue

RECOMMENDED ARTICLES

Scott Kingery high fives third base coach Dusty Wathan

Scott Kingery high fives third base coach Dusty Wathan

Kingery did not appear in the lineup with the big league squad since his call-up on Tuesday, but was put in to play second base in the ninth inning of Wednesday's 10-0 win. Kingery will return to Lehigh Valley with the IronPigs, hoping to find more success than he found in his previous 16 games. 

It's unclear whether the Philadelphia has seen the last of Scotty Jetpax at the major league level.

More From SI's Inside The Phillies:

  1. How Mike Trout Will Join the Phillies
  2. Andrew Painter is Off to a Historic Start
  3. Could The Phillies Soon Be Playing in Wawa Park?
  4. 18-Year-Old Phillies Prospect is Making History
  5. How did Philadelphia end up with Citizens Bank Park?
  6. How the Phillie Phanatic Came to be America's Favorite Sports Mascot
  7. This Unlikely Draft Pick Could be the Final Piece in the Phillies Next Blockbuster Trade
  8. "The Family Was More Nervous Than Him," Stott’s Relatives on Debut
  9. Picking the Phillies' All-Time Single Season Lineup
  10. Drawing Comparisons to Harper, Phillies Prospect Wilson is Heating Up

Make sure to follow Inside the Phillies on Substack and Twitter!

USATSI_18168366
News

Philadelphia Phillies Reinstate Wheeler, Outright Kingery

By Lauren Amour23 seconds ago
USATSI_18504912
News

Philadelphia Phillies Phocus: Seven Straight Wins

By Lauren Amour1 hour ago
USATSI_7919041
Prospects

Philadelphia Phillies Affiliate Clubs Outscored by 25 Runs on Thursday

By Alex Carr3 hours ago
USATSI_18505068
Game Day

Phillies Look for Third Straight Sweep; Host Diamondbacks

By Declan Harris4 hours ago
USATSI_17522003
Opinions

Philadelphia Phillies Who Have the Best Chance to Make the All-Star Game

By Leo Morgenstern5 hours ago
USATSI_9899261
Prospects

Mark Appel is Ready to be Next Man Up in Philadelphia Phillies' Bullpen

By Alex Carr19 hours ago
USATSI_18504928
Game Day

Philadelphia Phillies Top Brewers, Secure Second Straight Series Sweep

By Leo Morgenstern20 hours ago
Phillies Floral Straw Hat
News

FOCO's Father's Day Gift Guide for Phillies Fans

By Kade Kistner21 hours ago