The Philadelphia Phillies have announced that they have released relief pitcher Vinny Nittoli following his DFA just a week ago. Nittoli was DFA'd to to allow Erich Uelman a spot on the 40-man roster.

Nittoli will become a free agent if he clears waivers. He will be looking for a new home after spending time with the Phillies, Seattle Mariners, Toronto Blue Jays, Minnesota Twins, and New York Yankees the last few seasons.

He made his Major League debut in 2021 with the Mariners. Nittoli appeared for the Phillies last summer when he threw a pair of scoreless innings on Sep. 4 and 8.

At 32-years-old, Nittoli has some Big League experience and should have no issue finding a new home with another organization.

