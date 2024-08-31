Philadelphia Phillies Reliever Rejoining Team, Poised for Activation
José Alvarado will rejoin the Philadelphia Phillies on Friday, per manager Rob Thomson, and could be ready to pitch as early as Sunday.
Thomson told beat writers following the team of Alvarado’s arrival in advance of Friday’s game with Atlanta.
The plan is for him to throw on Saturday and be available on Sunday.
The Phillies placed him on the restricted list on Monday after he left the team for personal reasons. Philadelphia did not disclose the reason for his absence.
Alvarado did take to social media earlier in the week to provide some explanation for why he left. Philly Sports Report posted his Instagram message in both Spanish and an English translation.
“Lord this morning I want to thank you for your kindness, thank you for your care and for all your blessings, thank you because you always protect me and because I can feel your wonderful love in my life and in the life of my family. Please give me the strength and wisdom I need to get ahead, the courage not to let me collapse by adversities and the patience to plant my fields and know how to wait for the harvest. I ask you to protect my life, the life of my family, to take care of our home and not allow anything bad to happen to us; surround us with your kindness, illuminate our days and help us to emerge victorious from each of our battles.”
Alvarado is a piece of a bullpen the Phillies hope can get them back to the World Series for the second time in three years. In 2022 Philadelphia reached the World Series, only to lose to the Houston Astros. The franchise is trying win its first world title since 2008.
Alvarado returns with a 1-5 record and a 4.30 ERA in 56 appearances this season. He has 52 strikeouts and 25 walks in 52.1 innings. He has 13 saves in 16 chances and has eight holds. His 16 saves is a career high, eclipsing the 13 he recorded last season. He has 61 career saves and 105 career holds in his eight-year career, which started with Tampa Bay in 2017.
He is in his fourth season with Philadelphia.
He has shared closing duties with Jeff Hoffman this season, with Hoffman claiming 10 saves in 13 chances. Carlos Estévez, who was acquired at the trade deadline, has two saves in three chances since joining the team.