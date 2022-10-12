Skip to main content

Seranthony Domínguez Available to Pitch in NLDS Game 2

Philadelphia Phillies reliever Seranthony Domínguez confirms he's available to pitch Wednesday night in NLDS Game 2 against the Atlanta Braves.
  • Author:
  • Publish date:

Seranthony Domínguez wasn't himself in September. After coming back from injury on Sept. 11, his ERA skyrocketed from 1.60 to 3.00 by the end of the season. In that seven inning stretch, he allowed nine earned runs.

So far this postseason, though, Domínguez has returned to the electric reliever the Philadelphia Phillies had gotten used to. During NLWCS Game 2, he struck out both St. Louis Cardinals' sluggers and NL MVP frontrunners Paul Goldschmidt and Nolan Arenado, ending their eighth inning threat, then pitched three days later against the Atlanta Braves in NLDS Game 1.

That appearance may have been his best of the season. When the Phillies needed length, he delivered, pitching two scoreless innings and silencing the Braves lineup 1-2-3 in both the sixth and seventh innings.

Throwing just 18 pitches to retire six batters on three strikeouts, Domínguez got six outs for the first time since May 20, 2019. Thus, there was some concern that he would be among those unavailable for NLDS Game 2 Wednesday night in Atlanta.

Scroll to Continue

RECOMMENDED ARTICLES

Yet, both Manager Rob Thomson and Domínguez himself confirmed, he'll be ready to go.

"He said he was feeling great. So we're still being careful with him," Thomson said. "He's coming off surgery. But as of right now, he's available."

It's Thomson's place to head forward with an air caution, but Domínguez was more blunt, "Yeah, I'll be ready," he said.

More From SI's Inside The Phillies:

  1. Phillies Star Bryce Harper Doesn't Hold Back on Thoughts About Joe Girardi
  2. How Mike Trout Will Join the Phillies
  3. Could Bryce Harper's Favorite MLB Player Join the Philadelphia Phillies Next Season?
  4. Why You Should Root for the Philadelphia Phillies to Lose a Few Games
  5. Phillies Release 2023 Regular Season Schedule
  6. Have the Philadelphia Phillies Found Their Centerfielder of the Future?
  7. Could The Phillies Soon Be Playing in Wawa Park?
  8. How did Philadelphia end up with Citizens Bank Park?
  9. How the Phillie Phanatic Came to be America's Favorite Sports Mascot
  10. Picking the Phillies' All-Time Single Season Lineup

Make sure to follow Inside the Phillies on Substack and Twitter!

USATSI_19215129
News

Domínguez Available to Pitch in NLDS Game 2

By Ben Silver
USATSI_19190801
News

Wheeler On Homecoming Start for Phillies in NLDS Game 2

By Lauren Amour
USATSI_19190961
Opinions

Can the Phillies Continue Counting on Eflin in the Ninth?

By Leo Morgenstern
USATSI_19215176
Opinions

NLDS Momentum Has Shifted in the Phillies' Favor

By Leo Morgenstern
USATSI_19115402
Opinions

Are the Recent Phillies Arbitration Estimates Fair?

By Kade Kistner
USATSI_19215072
Game Day

How to Watch Phillies at Braves NLDS Game Two: TV Channel, Streaming Links

By Lauren Amour
USATSI_19215161
News

Phillies Reliever Alvarado Beefs with Braves During NLDS Game 1

By Ben Silver
USATSI_19214605
Game Day

Castellanos Comes Alive in Philadelphia Phillies' NLDS Game 1 Victory

By Lauren Amour