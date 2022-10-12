Domínguez Available to Pitch in NLDS Game 2

Seranthony Domínguez wasn't himself in September. After coming back from injury on Sept. 11, his ERA skyrocketed from 1.60 to 3.00 by the end of the season. In that seven inning stretch, he allowed nine earned runs.

So far this postseason, though, Domínguez has returned to the electric reliever the Philadelphia Phillies had gotten used to. During NLWCS Game 2, he struck out both St. Louis Cardinals' sluggers and NL MVP frontrunners Paul Goldschmidt and Nolan Arenado, ending their eighth inning threat, then pitched three days later against the Atlanta Braves in NLDS Game 1.

That appearance may have been his best of the season. When the Phillies needed length, he delivered, pitching two scoreless innings and silencing the Braves lineup 1-2-3 in both the sixth and seventh innings.

Throwing just 18 pitches to retire six batters on three strikeouts, Domínguez got six outs for the first time since May 20, 2019. Thus, there was some concern that he would be among those unavailable for NLDS Game 2 Wednesday night in Atlanta.

Yet, both Manager Rob Thomson and Domínguez himself confirmed, he'll be ready to go.

"He said he was feeling great. So we're still being careful with him," Thomson said. "He's coming off surgery. But as of right now, he's available."

It's Thomson's place to head forward with an air caution, but Domínguez was more blunt, "Yeah, I'll be ready," he said.

