Philadelphia Phillies Reportedly Have Interest in Veteran Slugging Outfielder
The Philadelphia Phillies entered the All-Star break with the best record in Major League Baseball. They had multiple players representing the franchise in the Midsummer Classic, pointing to just how loaded this roster already is.
But like every team, there are ways the front office can still improve certain areas to give this group the best possible chance of winning the World Series.
Bullpen will always be an area contenders are looking for, but it's also been reported the Phillies would like to add another outfielder as a depth option, preferably someone with power.
Plenty of names have been thrown out who would generate a blockbuster move. Luis Robert Jr., Cody Bellinger, Jazz Chisholm, and others have been constantly floated as a possibility.
The reality is Philadelphia likely isn't searching for a massive move like that, instead opting to bring in someone who doesn't mind a platoon role and can operate within those limited opportunities since Whit Merrifield's stint was such a disaster.
Slugging outfielder of the Oakland Athletics, Brent Rooker, was a name thrown out there who they are targeting. Right before the All-Star break the front office got a good look at what he could do, perhaps convincing themselves even more that he's the piece they're searching for.
However, it sounds like the Phillies have another target in mind, as well.
According to Jon Heyman of The New York Post, they are interested in Tommy Pham, the veteran, slugging outfielder who was part of the Arizona Diamondbacks team who eliminated them in the National League Championship Series last season after getting dealt by the New York Mets.
The 36-year-old signed late in the process, not joining the Chicago White Sox until mid-April on a minor league deal, but he has become one of the few bright spots within that lineup, slashing .264/.339/.368 with four homers, 16 RBI and an OPS+ of 102 across 60 games.
Those numbers aren't blowing anyone away, but he's someone who could potentially thrive within the established clubhouse of Philadelphia and contribute when called upon.
Pham likely isn't the first choice for who they are hoping to land, but he's certainly an option they will fall back on if they can't trade for some of the other high-profile names ahead of the deadline.