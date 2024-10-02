Philadelphia Phillies Rival Predicted To Snatch Top Offseason Target
There's expected to be plenty of movement throughout Major League Baseball over the next few months, as many elite players will be on the free agency market.
The Philadelphia Phillies have continuously proven they're willing to spend on those types of free agents, so they're expected to be in the mix for some of those players.
The star of this free agency period is none other than Juan Soto, perhaps the best hitter in Major League Baseball.
At only 25 years old, Soto should expect to receive a contract worth more than $500 million. It still remains uncertain if the Phillies would be willing to give him a contract worth that much, but they've continuously been linked to the left-handed slugger.
Outside of Philadelphia, there have been a few teams linked to the World Series champion. Most of those rumors have been centered around the New York Yankees and New York Mets, the two other clubs with the money to spend on a player of his caliber.
Erik Beaston of Bleacher Report recently made his prediction on where Soto would land, and it isn't a good one for the Phillies.
He predicted Soto would sign with the Mets because owner Steve Cohen would give him a contract that'd be "too good to turn down."
"Steinbrenner previously waited until the last minute to give Aaron Judge what he wanted in free agency, ultimately convincing him not to leave. If he waits too long with Soto, the All-Star could very well be on his way across town to a Mets team that could use his bat, especially if they do not re-sign Pete Alonso. While Soto has had a great time with the Yankees and has had the best season of his career, he has turned down a huge contract extension from Washington in the past in pursuit of even more money. If he thinks he can get it from the Mets, or any other team, he will leave the Yankees in the rear-view mirror."
Cohen has proven time and time again that he's willing to spend whatever amount of money he needs to in order to build a competent team. His plan throughout the past 12 months has also been to spend heavily in the 2024-25 offseason.
Philadelphia not adding Soto wouldn't be the biggest deal. While it'd be a dream to land a player of his caliber, they have more than enough to win without him.
Still, New York grabbing Soto would be a tough blow, as they'd have to deal with him for much of the next decade in the National League East.