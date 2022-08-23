Report: Phillies Slugger Hall to be Optioned to Triple-A

Skip to main content

Report: Philadelphia Phillies Darick Hall to be Optioned to Triple-A

The Philadelphia Phillies breakout slugger Darick Hall is set to rejoin the Lehigh Valley IronPigs.
  • Author:
  • Publish date:

According to The Athletic's Matt Gelb, Philadelphia Phillies rookie slugger Darick Hall is due to be optioned to Triple-A Lehigh Valley in order to receive regular playing time. Hall is expected to rejoin the club come September, once rosters expand.

Hall has had an impactful start to his major league career, slashing .264/.296/.550 with nine home runs and eighteen extra-base hits across his first 38 career games. He hasn't been without his flaws, but the lefty power bat proved to be the exact boost that the Phillies needed once Bryce Harper went down with his thumb injury.

Unfortunately, with Kyle Schwarber's calf issue as well as Bryce Harper's imminent return, lineup space was beginning to cramp for the 27-year-old slugger. 

Thus, in an effort to keep Hall's bat locked in for the stretch run, the Phillies will allow him regular reps with the IronPigs. A corresponding roster move is expected to be made later on Tuesday.

Scroll to Continue

RECOMMENDED ARTICLES

More From SI's Inside The Phillies:

  1. How Mike Trout Will Join the Phillies
  2. Why You Should Root for the Philadelphia Phillies to Lose a Few Games
  3. Have the Philadelphia Phillies Found Their Centerfielder of the Future?
  4. Could The Phillies Soon Be Playing in Wawa Park?
  5. 18-Year-Old Phillies Prospect is Making History
  6. How did Philadelphia end up with Citizens Bank Park?
  7. How the Phillie Phanatic Came to be America's Favorite Sports Mascot
  8. This Unlikely Draft Pick Could be the Final Piece in the Phillies Next Blockbuster Trade
  9. Picking the Phillies' All-Time Single Season Lineup
  10. Drawing Comparisons to Harper, Phillies Prospect Wilson is Heating Up

Make sure to follow Inside the Phillies on Substack and Twitter!

USATSI_18879083
News

Report: Phillies Slugger Hall to be Optioned to Triple-A

By Alex Carr
USATSI_18855219
Opinions

The Phillies Are Winning Games on the Bases in 2022

By Leo Morgenstern
USATSI_18908148
News

Phillies Phocus: Harper to the Rescue

By Lauren Amour
USATSI_18851608
News

Report: Phillies Closer Domínguez Avoids Structural Damage

By Kade Kistner
USATSI_18825842
News

Harper to Begin Rehab Assignment, Plassmeyer Selected

By Alex Carr
painter
Prospects

Painter, Abel Give Phillies Glimpse of Future Rotation

By Alex Carr
USATSI_18825842
News

Harper to Begin Rehab Assignment with IronPigs

By Lauren Amour
USATSI_11105526
News

Phillies, Nationals to Participate in 2023 MLB Little League Classic

By Lauren Amour