Report: Phillies Slugger Hall to be Optioned to Triple-A

According to The Athletic's Matt Gelb, Philadelphia Phillies rookie slugger Darick Hall is due to be optioned to Triple-A Lehigh Valley in order to receive regular playing time. Hall is expected to rejoin the club come September, once rosters expand.

Hall has had an impactful start to his major league career, slashing .264/.296/.550 with nine home runs and eighteen extra-base hits across his first 38 career games. He hasn't been without his flaws, but the lefty power bat proved to be the exact boost that the Phillies needed once Bryce Harper went down with his thumb injury.

Unfortunately, with Kyle Schwarber's calf issue as well as Bryce Harper's imminent return, lineup space was beginning to cramp for the 27-year-old slugger.

Thus, in an effort to keep Hall's bat locked in for the stretch run, the Phillies will allow him regular reps with the IronPigs. A corresponding roster move is expected to be made later on Tuesday.

