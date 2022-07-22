Skip to main content
Jean Segura Nearing Rehab Assignment

© Gregory Fisher-USA TODAY Sports

Philadelphia Phillies second baseman Jean Segura is closing in on a rehab assignment.
You may have noticed videos on Twitter of Philadelphia Phillies' second baseman Jean Segura taking groundballs within the past several days. The Dominican international has been inching closer to return and this would mark his final step before rejoining the big league lineup.

Segura's finger was hit on a bunt attempt on May 31, less than a week before the end of Joe Girardi's tenure as Phillies' manager. The 32-year-old had surgery on the broken finger soon after.

To that point in the season, he had been slashing .275/.324/.407 with a 106 OPS+ and trademark Gold Glove defense.

He'll be a welcome mid-August addition to a Phillies lineup that misses both his bat and glove. It's likely he'll replace the lineup spot occupied by one of Bryson Stott and Didi Gregorius who'll end up splitting time at shortstop upon his return.

Segura is in the final year of his guaranteed contract. 2023 is a $17 million team option with a $1 million buyout. If they're satisfied with Stott's level of play, the Phillies seem likely to void the option.

