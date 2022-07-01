Philadelphia Phillies Select Bailey Falter, DFA Óscar Mercado

The Philadelphia Phillies claimed outfielder Óscar Mercado from the Cleveland Guardians just four days ago, and now are designating him for assignment to make room for Bailey Falter, who will start Friday night's game against the Cardinals.

Mercado received just one at-bat in a Phillies uniform, which came during Thursday's drubbing against the Atlanta Braves. He struck out.

Falter is coming off of a stellar grouping of starts in Triple-A. Over his last fourteen appearances in Lehigh Valley, dating back to last year, Falter has managed a 1.65 ERA alongside a 0.80 WHIP across 60.0 innings of work. In that same span, he's walked just 11 batters, and struck out 77. He has been outstanding.

This year alone, Falter has reached another level in the minors, walking just three batters, while striking out 33. He's allowed 4.3 hits-per-nine, and is holding hitters to a .143 average.

While Falter's future likely resides in the bullpen as a long reliever, there is undeniable talent within him. He'll attempt to showcase his skills as he takes the mound against the Cardinals later tonight.

More From SI's Inside The Phillies:

Make sure to follow Inside the Phillies on Substack and Twitter!