Philadelphia Phillies Select Prep Outfielder with No. 27 Pick in MLB Draft
The Philadelphia Phillies have been one of the best teams in baseball throughout the first half of the 2024 MLB season. They are loaded with talent and appear to have a championship window that should stay open for at least a few more years.
Tonight, they had the opportunity to add more talent to their farm system in the 2024 MLB Draft.
With the No. 27 overall pick in the draft, the Phillies opted to select prep outfielder Donte Nori.
Hailing from Northville High School in Michigan, Nori is a speedy outfielder who has legitimate talent at the plate. He has top-notch defensive ability as well.
Nori offers big-time long-term potential for Philadelphia. He has the talent to become a huge part of keeping the Phillies in championship contention for years to come.
Now, Philadelphia will switch its attention to the rest of the draft. They will have more opportunities to add young talent to beef up their farm system.
Following the MLB Draft, the Phillies are expected to stay busy. They have been named in many different trade rumors and are expected to be aggressive with the MLB trade deadline coming up later this month.
While there are likely still a lot of moves on the way, the selection of Nori is a big move for the future.
It will be interesting to watch him develop over the next few years. Nori has big-time potential but will need time to development in the minor leagues.