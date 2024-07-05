Philadelphia Phillies Should Consider Five Potential Reliever Trade Targets
The Philadelphia Phillies are going to head into the MLB All-Star break as one of the best teams in baseball. Despite suffering a few key injuries of late, they have found ways to keep winning.
Bryce Harper, Kyle Schwarber, and Spencer Turnbull were just the three most recent additions to the injured list. There were concerns about how the team would perform without them, but they have done just fine and have continued winning baseball games.
While they are legitimate World Series contenders right now, there are still a few areas that the Phillies could use some help.
Thankfully, the MLB trade deadline is right around the corner. Philadelphia is expected to be a very aggressive buyer on the market.
Phillies Nation believes that the team should target help in their bullpen. They also listed five potential trade options that Philadelphia could consider pursuing.
Those five names are Jason Adam of the Tampa Bay Rays, Carlos Estevez of the Los Angeles Angels, Tanner Scott of the Miami Marlins, Paul Sewald of the Arizona Diamondbacks, and Jason Foley of the Detroit Tigers.
Looking at that list, there are a few that stick out as perfect trade targets.
Obviously, the Phillies have been linked to interest in Scott for quite some time now. He has pitched in 36 games for the Marlins this season, recording a 1.46 ERA, a 1.11 WHIP, and 12 saves, while only blowing two potential saves. He's a highly coveted reliever on the market.
Adam is an interesting potential target as well. With the Rays this season, he has played in 39 games, going 4-1 with a 1.86 ERA, a 0.88 WHIP, three saves, and 15 holds. He is a very consistent reliever that would give Philadelphia a strong arm out of the bullpen.
Sewald is also a very intriguing potential fit for Philadelphia. He has played in 19 games this season, compiling a 1.56 ERA, a 0.63 WHIP, 11 saves, one blown save, and has completed 17.1 innings.
All three of those guys would be great potential trade targets. Estevez and Foley are also good relievers who could be acquired to take the unit to the next level.
It seems very likely that the Phillies will be aggressive in the coming weeks. They have a legitimate opportunity to compete for a championship and shoring up their bullpen will be key to pursuing that goal.