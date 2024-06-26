Philadelphia Phillies Should Consider Intriguing NL Outfield Trade Target
The Philadelphia Phillies have been heavily rumored to be active ahead of the MLB trade deadline. With the trade deadline about a month away, the rumors and speculation are heating up even more.
Most of the rumors have linked the Phillies to potential outfield upgrades. They have also been considered a team that could pursue a big-time bullpen arm.
Looking specifically at the outfield positoin, there have been quite a few players rumored to be possible targets. Luis Robert Jr. has been arguably the most talked about candidate.
One name that hasn't been brought up is Chicago Cubs outfielder Ian Happ.
While the Cubs may not end up selling off talent at the trade deadline, they have been stuck in a major rut of late. If that disappointment continues, Chicago could end up being enticed to sell talent if the right deals present themselves.
Happ would be an intriguing target for Philadelphia. He brings a capable bat and solid defense to the diamond.
So far during the 2024 season with the Cubs, Happ's bat has not been as good as normal. Just like the rest of the players on the team, he has struggled to produce consistently at the plate.
In the 74 games he has played, Happ has hit .226/.332/.395 to go along with nine home runs and 40 RBI.
However, in the month of June, Happ has improved. He has been batting .246/.366/.449 and has hit three home runs and added 16 RBI. His recent production is more on par with what he's capable of providing, although he could still stand to improve further.
At 29 years old, Happ would be a long-term fit for the Phillies if they were to acquire him. He has two years left on his current contract past the 2024 season.
Acquiring Happ would not cost Philadelphia nearly as much as a move for Robert. He doesn't have the kind of power that Robert possesses, but he would be an addition that would help the team compete for a World Series win this year.
There is no guarantee that Chicago would be open to trading Happ, but the Phillies should at least check in. Happ would be a quality addition who could help for at least two more years, which would make a potential trade an even more attractive option.