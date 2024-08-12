Philadelphia Phillies Should Look to Steal This Dodgers' Star in Offseason
The Philadelphia Phillies are focused on winning a championship this season. Right now, they look to have a very legitimate chance to do just that.
However, the front office is almost certainly already looking ahead to the offseason as well.
Not only do the Phillies want to win a World Series this season, they want to keep their window open long-term. In order to do that, they will need to have quality offseason after quality offseason.
One potential need could be acquiring a bigger bat in the outfield. They went out and acquired Austin Hays ahead of the MLB trade deadline, but they could look to swing bigger during the offseason.
Whether it be via a trade or free agency, there are quite a few options available.
If they opt to go the free agency route, one name that would make a ton of sense is Los Angeles Dodgers' star Teoscar Hernandez.
Hernandez is going to be a sought after free agent this offseason. He has put up big numbers throughout the 2024 season so far.
In the 115 games he has played, Hernandez has hit for a slashline of .273/.337/.510 to go along with 26 home runs and 76 RBI. He can bring a lot of pop to the lineup and produces very consistently as well.
At 31 years old, Hernandez still has a few years left in his prime. He would be a very wise target for Philadelphia if they can get him for a three to five year deal.
Over the last four years, Hernandez has been a very productive hitter. If the Phillies were to add him to their lineup, he would add even more firepower alongside Bryce Harper, Kyle Scwharber, and Trea Turner. He could be a very important piece to being an even more dangerous contender in 2025.
All of that being said, Hernandez is going to have a long list of teams interested in signing him. Philadelphia will have to get aggressive early on in free agency if they want to get him.
Expect to see the Phillies look to have an aggressive offseason. The front office has made it very clear how much they want to compete and win championships.
Hernandez would be a piece that could help them towards that goal if they're able to get him in free agency. He's a player they should absolutely target.