Philadelphia Phillies Should Pursue Promising NL Outfielder Trade
As the 2024 MLB season moves forward, the trade deadline is coming up quickly. Teams like the Philadelphia Phillies are going to look to shore up their weaknesses with a move or two.
Right now, the Phillies are looking the part of a true World Series contender. They are 49-24 and have shown off great pitching and an offense capable of putting up major production.
One major issue has been diagnosed by many different media personalities. That issue is in the outfield.
Multiple reports have come out that Philadelphia is already looking into the outfield trade market.
Quite a few names have been suggested as potential trade targets. Luis Robert Jr. is arguably the most linked name to the Phillies. However, there are many other options.
Another name to watch could be Miami Marlins' 26-year-old outfielder Jazz Chisholm Jr.
Chisholm is a very promising talent and could be available for the right price ahead of the deadline. If he does become available, Philadelphia should definitely look into trading for him.
Throughout the 2024 season thus far, Chisholm has played in 72 games. He has slashed .266/.333/446 to go along with 10 home runs and 36 RBI.
He boasts speed, power, and a lot of potential left to grow into. Chisholm is far from a finished product and could thrive playing with a legitimate contender.
The Phillies have been linked to another Marlins player as well. Tanner Scott, a talented relief pitcher, has been suggested as a potential target. Perhaps Philadelphia could try to acquire both?
While acquiring both players would certainly be a huge positive, it would also be extremely expensive. The Phillies would have to part ways with a lot of young talent in order to make that kind of move happen.
Perhaps the most intriguing aspect of a trade for Chisholm would be the fact that he has two years left on his contract. Philadelphia would be getting a player for now, but also the future.
All of that being said, it will be interesting to see what the Phillies choose to do ahead of the deadline. There are plenty of options for them to pursue, but Chisholm should definitely be on the list.