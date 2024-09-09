Philadelphia Phillies Should Try To Steal Chicago Cubs' Star
The Philadelphia Phillies are heading towards the MLB Playoffs looking like a serious World Series contender. While they have had some rough patches throughout the 2024 season, they have also won at a high level and have a dangerous offense and a lethal pitching staff.
While they could end up winning a championship this season, the front office is already focused on giving them an even better chance in 2025 than they have this year.
One potential need that the Phillies could look to address in the offseason is bringing in another big bat in the outfield. They were rumored to be a potential trade destination for a few outfielders before the MLB trade deadline, but chose not to swing big at the position.
Ahead of the deadline, they were connected to a Chicago Cubs star as a potential target. Of course, that star was none other than Cody Bellinger.
Bellinger should be an option that they consider trying to steal from the Cubs in the upcoming offseason.
Adding a bat like Bellinger would take the Philadelphia lineup to the next level. He would be a huge upgrade in the outfield and would provide more power and production.
During the 2024 MLB season so far with Chicago, Bellinger has dealt with some nagging injury issues. He has been able to play in 113 games.
In those appearances, Bellinger has hit 15 home runs to go along with 60 RBI, while batting .263/.324/.420.
There is a chance that the 29-year-old outfielder and first base combo player will hit the free agency market this offseason. Bellinger has an opt-out clause in his contract that he could consider using.
He also might end up sticking with the Cubs for another season, but opting out would give him a chance to pursue a new lucrative and long-term contract.
Should he choose to explore his options in free agency, the Phillies should jump in and see if they can land him.
Philadelphia has a championship window open that should last for at least a few years. Signing an impact piece like Bellinger would help them extend that window as long as possible. He's got a lot of great baseball left in the tank and would be well worth paying long-term.
All of that being said, he's just one potential option the Phillies should consider. There are names they could pursue on the trade market as well, including Luis Robert Jr. and Brent Rooker, who they were also connected to at the trade deadline.
Expect to see Philadelphia look to get aggressive in the offseason, especially if they don't win the World Series this season. Bellinger could and should be a name to watch very closely.