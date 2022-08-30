Skip to main content

Philadelphia Phillies Sign Former All-Star to Minor League Pact

The Philadelphia Phillies are taking on a project with former Houston Astros reliever Chris Devenski.
The Philadelphia Phillies have been searching for bullpen reassurance prior to Aug. 31, the postseason eligibility cutoff. Per The Athletic's Matt Gelb, the Phillies are taking a flier on veteran right-hander Chris Devenski, a former Houston Astros product, who was released by the Arizona Diamondbacks on Aug. 27.

Devenski is an arm that teams have been aiming to fix for quite some time. He had a spectacular debut season with Houston, tossing 108.1 frames to the tune of a 2.16 ERA in a long-relief capacity. The then 27-year-old followed up a commendable 2016 season with an even better 2017, earning him his first and only All-Star nod. He was a major part of the Astros' World Championship bullpen during the regular season, but struggled in the postseason.

Unfortunately, sporadic injuries significantly derailed Devenski's career in the three years that followed, and he underwent Tommy John Surgery in June of 2021.

If the Phillies are planning to make Devenski eligible for the postseason, they'll have to add him to the 40-man roster prior midnight of Sept. 1. It will be fascinating to see what kind of development path they have planned for the 32-year-old.

