The Philadelphia Phillies have signed infielder Vimael Machin to a Minor League deal, according to multiple reports.

Machin, 29, is a left-handed hitter from Puerto Rico who was drafted by the Chicago Cubs in the 10th round of the 2015 draft. In 741 games at Triple-A, he has hit a respectable .307.

The Phillies originally selected Machin from the Cubs in the 2019 Rule 5 draft and then traded him to the Oakland A’s for cash considerations.

Machin has the ability to play all four infield positions.

In 112 career games with the A’s, Machin has compiled a career .208 average.

With Matt Vierling and Nick Maton being dealt to the Detroit Tigers, there will be heavier competition for bench roles this season on the Phillies.

