Philadelphia Phillies Sign Top International Prospect
It's an exciting day for the Philadelphia Phillies as they kickoff international singing day. Jan. 15 marks the day that the window opens for international prospects to sign with MLB organizations and kickoff their quest to make the Major Leagues.
According to ESPN's Jesse Sanchez, the Phillies have agreed to terms with the #13 prospect shortstop Jesus Caba for $3 million.
Caba has a special skillset as he has a hit, power, and arm tool of 50, while his run and field tool are graded 55. Additionally, the shortstop is a switch hitter and could slot in as one of the best hitters in the Phillies' organization.
Yet his best tools are in the field and he projects to be an above average defender with a big arm and good instincts at the position.
While Philadelphia didn't get multiple prospects in the top-50 this season, Caba could very well prove to be the one they "needed" to sign. He plays a premium position at an above average level.
