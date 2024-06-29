Philadelphia Phillies Skipper Reveals Major Timeline Details for Harper, Schwarber
While the Philadelphia Phillies are one of the best teams in baseball and are a World Series favorite, injuries are trying to derail their season.
Most recently, both Bryce Harper and Kyle Schwarber went down with injury. They have both been placed on the 10-day injured list.
Prior to those two injuries, starting pitcher Spencer Turnbull was placed on the injured list as well.
Even though injuries have occurred, the Phillies have gotten lucky that none of them appear to be serious. All three players are expected to be back in the near future.
As shared by Alex Coffey of the Philadelphia Inquirer, team manager Rob Thomson spoke out about the injuries to Harper and Schwarber.
He stated that he's hopeful for a 10-14 day timeline for both players to return. They could be back before the All-Star break.
Hopefully, that timeline turns out to be right. The two stars have been a huge part of Philadelphia's offensive success this season.
Schwarber has been a slugging terror for opposing pitchers. He has hit .250/.373/.447 to go along with 17 home runs and 49 RBI. Every time he comes up to the plate, he has a good chance to hit a homer.
Harper has been one of the best players in baseball this season and is viewed as a possible National League MVP candidate. He has batted .303/.399/.582 and has also chipped in 20 home runs and 58 RBI. Those numbers speak for themselves about how important he is for the Phillies.
All of that being said, this is great news for Philadelphia. If those timelines hold true, the Phillies dodged a major bullet with both injuries.