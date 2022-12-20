Phillies Slated for More Primetime Games to Start the Season

Winning teams tend to get flexed to primetime.

That’s exactly the case for the Philadelphia Phillies, who will open ESPN’s Sunday night schedule April 2 on the road against the Texas Rangers.

The Phillies will also play on the road against the defending World Series champion Houston Astros on April 30.

The Astros defeated the Phillies in a hard-fought six-game World Series.

ESPN announced its Sunday night schedule for the month of April.

In addition, the Atlanta Braves will host the Phillies on Sunday night May 28.

If the Phillies hadn’t won 87 games and then defeated the St. Louis Cardinals in the Wild Card round, the Atlanta Braves in the National League Division Series and the San Diego Padres in the National League Championship Series, they likely would not have been a primetime pick for ESPN.

With a roster filled with the likes of Bryce Harper, when he returns from Tommy John surgery, Kyle Schwarber, J.T. Realmuto, Trea Turner and Zack Wheeler, among others, the Phillies will attract a huge audience on national networks.

