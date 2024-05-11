Philadelphia Phillies Slugger Exits Early with Potential Injury
The Philadelphia Phillies pinch hit for designated hitter Kyle Schwarber in the ninth inning of Friday’s game due to back soreness, reports MLB.com.
Schwarber went 2-for-5 and drove in two runs against the Miami Marlins before he was pulled from the game.
The Phillies reportedly don’t believe it’s serious but also want to be cautious with one of their top home run hitters.
Philadelphia won the game, 8-2.
Schwarber has a slash line of .217/.320/.401/.721 in 39 games but he’s hitting home runs like he has the past few years, with nine of them along with 25 RBI.
The last two seasons Schwarber has been one of the National League’s top power hitters in spite of a batting average that hovered around .200. He slugged 46 home runs with 94 RBI in 2022 and then followed that with 47 home runs and 104 RBI last season.
In both of those seasons he played at least 155 games.
The Phillies improved to 27-12 with the win and now have the best winning percentage in the National League (.697). But they are still just two games ahead of the Atlanta Braves in the NL East. The tight race means Philadelphia hopes they don’t have to put Schwarber on the 10-day injured list.
The Phillies have two position players on the 15-day injured list and one is a big one — shortstop Trea Turner, who landed on the list last week with a strained left hamstring. He is not expected back until next month. Turner was the team’s hottest hitter, with a .343 average before he landed on the injured list.