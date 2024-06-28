Philadelphia Phillies Star Duo Hits IL, Avoids Major Injury
The Philadelphia Phillies and their fans were given quite a scare on Thursday night. Both Bryce Harper and Kyle Schwarber excited the game with injuries.
According to a report from Matt Gelb of The Athletic, both Harper and Schwarber are headed to the 10-day injured list.
Harper's injury is reportedly a low-grade hamstring strain. He could be back as quickly as July 9th, but he could end up sitting a bit longer to ensure that he's fully healthy before getting back on the field.
As for Schwarber, he has been diagnosed with a mild groin strain and he could just be out for the minimum length of 10 days.
Losing both players is incredibly disappointing for the Phillies. They are starting to get hit with injury issues, especially after just having to place pitcher Spencer Turnbull on the IL as well.
Both players have been key pieces of the Philadelphia offense this season.
Schwarber has been mostly known for his power at the plate. He has hit .250/.373/.447 to go along with 17 home runs and 49 RBI.
On the other hand, Harper has been a top potential NL MVP candidate so far this year. He has been batting .303/.399/.582 and has also hit 20 home runs along with 58 RBI.
Hopefully, both players are able to make a quick return to the field. The Phillies are 53-28 and are very much considered a World Series contender. However, they'll need Harper and Schwarber available if they're going to keep up the impressive season they have been having.
The news could have been much worse, so while this is bad news, there is good news wrapped into it.