Philadelphia Phillies Star Gets Major Injury Update After MRI
The Philadelphia Phillies were given quite the injury scare on Tuesday night when star pitcher Zack Wheeler was forced to leave the game against the Los Angeles Dodgers due to a back issue.
Fans have been eagerly waiting on an update about the situation, and finally one has arrived.
Manager Rob Thomson spoke out and offered the update fans have been waiting to hear, as shared by Todd Zolecki of MLB.com. Thankfully, the MRI he underwent showed no structural damage, but the Phillies are going to be very careful with him.
"We're going to be very cautious with him."
As for his next start, which is scheduled to be on Sunday, there is no guarantee that he will be on the mound.
"Not sure yet. We'll know tomorrow ... We're not going to risk anything."
Wheeler has been an absolute superstar for Philadelphia this season. Losing him for any substantial amount of time would be a massive blow for the team.
In the 19 games he has started throughout the year, Wheeler has compiled a 10-4 record to go along with a 2.70 ERA, a 0.99 WHIP, and a 3.6 K/BB ratio in 116.2 innings.
The 34-year-old starter has been a key part of a dominant Phillies' rotation. Hopefully, this is nothing that will linger with him and force him to have long-term discomfort.
While there are still concerns about his injury status, this news is good.
Philadelphia dodged another injury that could have severely impacted their season.