Philadelphia Phillies Star Reveals How the Team Keeps Winning
The Philadelphia Philles suffered three rough injuries in a very short period of time recently.
After Spencer Turner was placed on the injured list, both Bryce Harper and Kyle Schwarber went out in the same game. Unfortunately, they too were placed on the injured list.
Many fans thought that the Phillies would hit a rough patch in the season without their two offensive stars in the lineup. That has not been the case at all.
Instead, the team has found ways to continue winning. Their ability to win with multiple key injuries has proven even more that they are a legitimate World Series contender.
Amid their impressive winning without key players, star shortstop Trea Turner spoke out about how the team has continued to find success.
"Our pitching keeps us in it every game. Starters, bullpen, everybody up and down."
Philadelphia has had a great pitching staff all season long. From their starters to their bullpen, the pitching has gotten the job done.
However, the Phillies have also seen quite a few offensive players step up without Harper and Schwarber. One of those players is none other than Turner.
Right now, the team holds a 58-31 record. They do not appear to be slowing down regardless of the adversity they face. Philadelphia fans should be ecstatic about the resiliency that their team has shown.
It will be interesting to see how the rest of the season goes. If the Phillies continue playing like they have so far this year, they're going to be in a very good position come postseason time.
Harper and Schwarber will be making a return to the lineup in the near future. Thankfully, both players escaped without suffering serious injuries.
When they return, the team will simply get better. Without them, they are still a very competitive team. With them back in the lineup, they'll get back to being an even more dangerous offense to go along with elite pitching.
Winning a championship is no an easy task, but most champions have good pitching. Philadelphia has the kind of dominant pitching that can lead a team to a World Series win.