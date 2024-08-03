Philadelphia Phillies Still Have One Big Question After Trade Deadline
Ever since the London Series against the New York Mets, the Philadelphia Phillies have struggled a bit. It's not uncommon for teams to play poorly throughout parts of the year, but for a team as talented as the Phillies are, it's been somewhat of a surprise.
This has arguably been the best team in baseball throughout the past two and a half seasons, so watching them struggle in this type of way is certainly something new. It's tough to press the panic button just yet, as it's clear how good this team can truly be when they're at their best, but it's something they'll have to figure out.
The trade deadline did give Philadelphia an opportunity to address some of their needs. While there was a strong argument that they didn't need to do much because of how talented they are, Dave Dombrowski never takes that approach and went out and added the players that he needed to. Although he just added a few bullpen arms and a platoon bat, it was an improvement for this ball club, even if it was on the margins.
After getting swept by the New York Yankees during the deadline, the Phillies will be back in action on Friday night against the Seattle Mariners in Seattle. Only six games ahead in the National League East now, there's a chance that Philadelphia is going to find themselves in a very tough position.
If they don't start to figure it out, there will be major concerns entering the final month of the season.
MLB.com looked at some of the biggest questions surrounding every team after the trade deadline, asking if the Phillies will eventually snap out of their funk.
"The Phillies not only had the best record in baseball when they beat the Mets in London on June 8, but they were on pace to win 113 games.
"They have struggled since then, but especially since sweeping the Dodgers at Citizens Bank Park before the All-Star break. This is a team loaded with stars. They need to step up," Todd Zolecki wrote.
As Bryce Harper said after getting swept against the Yankees, it's as simple as Philadelphia just going out there and figuring it out. Not only is this team loaded with talent, but it's also filled with veteran leaders like Harper, Trea Turner, and many others.
If there's one team in baseball that fans can almost assume will figure it out, it's the Phillies. It's been a tough stretch recently, but don't count this team out.
They've proven time and time again what they can do on and off the field.