Philadelphia Phillies Superstar Nominated for First Gold Glove at New Position
Philadelphia Phillies superstar Bryce Harper has been nominated for his first career Gold Glove award at first base, Rawlings and MLB announced on Tuesday morning.
This marks a remarkable achievement in his career.
Primarily known for his bat and outfield defense, Harper made the switch to first base following Tommy John surgery in late-2022. Making the fastest return to play in MLB history at just 160 days when he became the team's designated hitter, Harper chose to move to first base later in 2023 to free up the designated hitter slot for slugger Kyle Schwarber. This transition to first, initially seen as a temporary solution, turned into one of the season’s feel-good stories as Harper not only adapted to his new position, but excelled there.
Despite minimal experience in the infield, his athleticism, strong work ethic, and determination allowed him to thrive. He quickly became comfortable with the nuances of first base—scooping throws, positioning himself for plays, and even showing impressive range and agility around the bag.
His nomination for the Gold Glove not only reflects his defensive excellence, but also underscores his dedication to helping his team in any way possible.
Phillies manager Rob Thomson praised Harper for embracing the challenge, saying, "He’s worked his tail off at first base, and he’s really made himself into a solid defender."
This nomination shows how Harper's versatility has become a vital asset for Philadelphia as they made another deep playoff push in 2024.
Fielding statistics support his case for winning the Gold Glove as well.
He posted solid metrics in defensive runs saved and ultimate zone rating, proving this move was more than just a band-aid solution. His quick reflexes and ability to track balls off the bat have translated well to his new role, making him one of the better defensive first basemen in the league this season.
Beyond the numbers, Harper’s leadership and commitment have made an impact on his teammates.
His willingness to play a new position at this stage of his career speaks volumes about his selflessness and team-first mentality. In a year filled with high expectations for the Phillies, Harper’s defensive contributions became a key storyline in their successful regular season campaign, one that culminated with the team's first NL East title in over a decade.
Winning the Gold Glove would be the first defensive award of Harper’s storied career, further adding to his legacy as one of baseball’s most complete players.
Whether he wins or not, the nomination itself is a testament to his adaptability and all-around excellence on the field.
At 31, Harper continues to redefine himself, proving that even established superstars can learn new tricks and still have room to grow.
The other NL finalists at first base are Matt Olson of the Atlanta Braves and Christian Walker of the Arizona Diamondbacks.