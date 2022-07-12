Alec Bohm Exits Monday's Game Early

Alec Bohm exited Monday's game against the St. Louis Cardinals after taking a dive into second base, hurting his hand. He came up in significant pain.

To replace Bohm in the game, the Phillies placed Yairo Muñoz at third.

If injured, Bohm would be the third position player to suffer an injury in the past month and a half, joining Bryce Harper and Jean Segura.

