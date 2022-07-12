Philadelphia Phillies' Alec Bohm Exits Monday's Game Early
Philadelphia Phillies' Alec Bohm left Monday's game against the St. Louis Cardinals after diving into second base.
Alec Bohm exited Monday's game against the St. Louis Cardinals after taking a dive into second base, hurting his hand. He came up in significant pain.
To replace Bohm in the game, the Phillies placed Yairo Muñoz at third.
If injured, Bohm would be the third position player to suffer an injury in the past month and a half, joining Bryce Harper and Jean Segura.
Scroll to Continue
More Updates to come from Inside The Phillies.
More From SI's Inside The Phillies:
- How Mike Trout Will Join the Phillies
- Have the Philadelphia Phillies Found Their Centerfielder of the Future?
- Andrew Painter is Off to a Historic Start
- Could The Phillies Soon Be Playing in Wawa Park?
- 18-Year-Old Phillies Prospect is Making History
- How did Philadelphia end up with Citizens Bank Park?
- How the Phillie Phanatic Came to be America's Favorite Sports Mascot
- This Unlikely Draft Pick Could be the Final Piece in the Phillies Next Blockbuster Trade
- Picking the Phillies' All-Time Single Season Lineup
- Drawing Comparisons to Harper, Phillies Prospect Wilson is Heating Up
Make sure to follow Inside the Phillies on Substack and Twitter!