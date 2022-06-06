Philadelphia Phillies Top Prospect Promoted to High-A Jersey Shore

Skip to main content
Phillies Top Prospect Promoted to High-A Jersey Shore

If you're traveling to the Jersey Shore this summer, you'll now have the opportunity to see the Philadelphia Phillies' number one prospect Andrew Painter pitch at ShoreTown Ballpark.

Painter was promoted to High-A Jersey Shore BlueClaws, the team announced on Monday.

Painter, the Phillies' 2021 first round draft pick, has gotten off to a torrid start in his young career. The 19-year-old has pitched to a 1.40 ERA through nine starts and struck out 69 batters in 38.2 innings pitched with the Clearwater Threshers. 69 of the 149 batters he's faced equates to a whopping 16.1 K/9.

The 6'7" right-hander recently surpassed fellow pitching prospect Mick Abel as the Phillies' top prospect. Abel, who's posted a 3.89 ERA in nine starts so far in 2022, will be joined by Painter on the BlueClaws, perhaps providing a glimpse into the future of Philadelphia's starting rotation.

The duo also rank at #72 and #74 respectively on MLB's Top 100 Baseball Prospects list for 2022.

Let's hope Painter can continue his impressive start in High-A.

