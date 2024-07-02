Philadelphia Phillies Trade Package Suggested for Young Outfielder
Throughout the course of the 2024 MLB season, the Philadelphia Phillies have proven time and time again that they're a legitimate World Series contender. Now, they're facing injury adversity and are still finding ways to win.
Both Bryce Harper and Kyle Schwarber went on the injured list, with Spencer Turnbull also going out due to injury. Despite the injuries, the Phillies are staying afloat and remaining competitive.
Ahead of the MLB trade deadline, there are a lot of rumors swirling surrounding the team. Many believe that they'll look to make an impact trade or two.
One of the most popular names recently connected to Philadelphia is Miami Marlins outfielder Jazz Chisholm. He has been linked quite a few times as a potential trade target.
Bleacher Report has now taken a look at what a potential trade package could look like from the Phillies that would land Chisholm.
Here is what the trade package could look like if the two teams were to work out a deal:
Philadelphia Phillies Receive: CF Jazz Chisholm Jr.
Miami Marlins Receive: OF Justin Crawford (PHI No. 4 prospect), SS Starlyn Caba (PHI No. 5 prospect)
Giving up both Crawford and Caba would be a stiff price to pay, but there are a few factors that would make this trade worth the price tag.
First and foremost, Chisholm would give Philadelphia the outfield upgrade that they have been wanting. He brings a solid bat to the table, great defense and can make plays on the basepaths.
Secondly, and very importantly, Chisholm has contract control that would come with him. He would be a piece that the Phillies could build around moving forward and wouldn't be a half-season rental.
So far during the 2024 season, Chisholm has played in 81 games. He has hit .259/.324/.423 to go along with 10 home runs and 39 RBI. Chisholm has also stolen 14 bases this season, although he has been caught stealing seven times.
At just 26 years of age, Chisholm would fit the timeline of a team that wants to open up a multi-year championship window.
He would be an extremely intriguing addition and still has plenty of room to develop. The upside of this kind of trade would be huge for Philadelphia.
All of that being said, it will be interesting to see what the Phillies to choose to do ahead of the trade deadline. Chisholm is a name to keep a close eye on.