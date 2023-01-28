Philadelphia Phillies shortstop Trea Turner tops a new list ranking the best shortstops in MLB ahead of the 2023 season.

The Philadelphia Phillies have a special player in shortstop Trea Turner. It's why they opened the checkbook and signed him to an 11-year, $300 million contract. They wanted their man.

Ahead of the 2023 MLB season, MLB Now has released their list of the best shortstop in all of baseball.

It comes as little surprise to see who is topping the list.

Trea Turner.

His elite combination of speed, athleticism, and natural instincts allow him to be an elite defender at the position. But he isn't a one trick pony. At the plate, Turner is a stalwart owning a career slashline of .302/.355/.487.

But it gets even better. When Turner gets on base he becomes one of the most threatening runners. Turner has the ability to steal near 50 bases a season. During the 2017 season he stole an astounding 46 bases and in 2018 he stole 43.

There are some great names on this list, but few, if any, can muster the same skills and talents that make Turner the best and most well-rounded shortstop in all of baseball.

Phillies fans should be excited to welcome an electric player like Turner to Philadelphia.