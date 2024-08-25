Philadelphia Phillies Trio Named to Best Young Prospects List
The opinion of the Philadelphia Phillies farm system changes depending on who you ask, but a recent list has a few of their players held in high regard.
Bleacher Report's Joel Reuter put together a list of the best prospects at age 20 or younger. On the list were three Phillies players.
Infielders Starlyn Caba and Aiden Miller were joined on the list by outfielder Justin Crawford, each highly regarded in the future plans for the franchise.
Caba just barely made the cut coming in at No. 25, but that is still a high honor for the former international signing.
He's in his second year of his young professional career. So far, through 109 games, he has a slashing line of .257/.427/.335.
The 18-year-old shortstop has had troubles adjusting to Single-A, though, as he has just a .177/.313/.177 line. He's yet to hit an extra-base hit in 19 games.
What has translated well has been his speed. He's up to 49 stolen bases on the year. The Dominican Republic native is shaping up to be a speedster that will value batting average over slugging numbers.
Next on the list, another shortstop, was Miller at No. 14. The MLB prospect pipeline considers him to be best player in the Philadelphia farm system, but is not the case for Bleacher Report.
His calling card as a prospects has been his bat and his arm strength. Making his way up to High-A for most of the year, he has a .262/.376/.455 across the minors this season.
What has been shocking, as the 20-year-old hadn't shown it at all before this year, has been his speed. He has 21 stolen bases already. He could develop into someone that churns out 20-20 seasons.
Up at No. 11, one of the highest climbing prospects this year, was Crawford. He was the 17th overall prospect in the 2022 MLB draft and would likely go a bit higher than that if things were redone today.
He has handled the transition to Double-A well. He has a .300/.349/.410 slashing line in 24 games, which is not much different than it was at High-A earlier.
While he still isn't looking like someone that will regularly hit home runs, his speed is next level. He has seven homers with 36 across the minors this year.
The future looks bright for the Phillies, despite their farm system not being mentioned all that much.