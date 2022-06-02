Philadelphia Phillies Unveil Official Player Development Twitter Account

The Philadelphia Phillies announced on Thursday that they would join a multitude of other clubs in unveiling an official account devoted to player development.

Gone are the days of inaccessibility. In previous years, it proved nearly impossible to scrounge footage from the Phillies' lower level affiliates. Dedicated streaming doesn't exist for the Phillies Single-A club, and the same can be said for their overseas counterparts.

This has always been an unusual circumstance, as cameras exist within the confines of their playspaces so that player development can aid prospects with film work.

MiLB.TV stream quality has also presented itself as a major issue over the last few years, as video can become choppy, or even nonexistent for hours at a time, if not the duration of the game.

Both of these concerns can now be put to rest, as this new official Phillies account will, presumably, tweet video that comes directly from the in-stadium film stash.

This is an exciting development for prospect lovers and Phillies fans alike, and is an excellent first foray into the world of improved accessibility.

