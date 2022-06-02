Philadelphia Phillies Unveil Official Player Development Twitter Account

Skip to main content
Phillies Unveil Official Player Development Twitter Account

Phillies Unveil Official Player Development Twitter Account

Philadelphia Phillies prospect footage just became a lot more accessible.

© Derik Hamilton-USA TODAY Sports

Philadelphia Phillies prospect footage just became a lot more accessible.

The Philadelphia Phillies announced on Thursday that they would join a multitude of other clubs in unveiling an official account devoted to player development.

Gone are the days of inaccessibility. In previous years, it proved nearly impossible to scrounge footage from the Phillies' lower level affiliates. Dedicated streaming doesn't exist for the Phillies Single-A club, and the same can be said for their overseas counterparts.

This has always been an unusual circumstance, as cameras exist within the confines of their playspaces so that player development can aid prospects with film work.

Scroll to Continue

RECOMMENDED ARTICLES

MiLB.TV stream quality has also presented itself as a major issue over the last few years, as video can become choppy, or even nonexistent for hours at a time, if not the duration of the game.

Both of these concerns can now be put to rest, as this new official Phillies account will, presumably, tweet video that comes directly from the in-stadium film stash. 

This is an exciting development for prospect lovers and Phillies fans alike, and is an excellent first foray into the world of improved accessibility.

More From SI's Inside The Phillies:

  1. How Mike Trout Will Join the Phillies
  2. Andrew Painter is Off to a Historic Start
  3. Phillies Top-10 Prospects Heading Into the 2022 MLB Season
  4. 18-Year-Old Phillies Prospect is Making History
  5. How did Philadelphia end up with Citizens Bank Park?
  6. How the Phillie Phanatic Came to be America's Favorite Sports Mascot
  7. This Unlikely Draft Pick Could be the Final Piece in the Phillies Next Blockbuster Trade
  8. "The Family Was More Nervous Than Him," Stott’s Relatives on Debut
  9. Picking the Phillies' All-Time Single Season Lineup
  10. Why Did the Phillies Forget About These Top Prospects?

Make sure to follow Inside the Phillies on Facebook and Twitter!

USATSI_9590542
News

Philadelphia Phillies Unveil Official Player Development Twitter Account

By Alex Carr42 seconds ago
USATSI_18408926
Game Day

Philadelphia Phillies Youngsters Power Win Over Giants

By Alex Carr2 hours ago
USATSI_18265803
News

Report: Philadelphia Phillies' Bryce Harper Scratched with Forearm Soreness

By Alex Carr19 hours ago
USATSI_18329781
News

Report: Phillies Make Flurry of Roster Moves on Wednesday

By Kade Kistner21 hours ago
USATSI_18395440
Opinions

Why the Philadelphia Phillies Must Succeed in June

By Declan Harris21 hours ago
USATSI_18196232
Prospects

Philadelphia Phillies MiLB Recap: Gregorius Begins Rehab with a Bang

By Alex Carr23 hours ago
Ranger Suarez 1
Game Day

Philadelphia Phillies Drop Fifth Straight in Extra Innings Loss to Giants

By Tom SkulskiJun 1, 2022
USATSI_18303760
Podcast

Inside the Phillies Podcast: Don't Let the Phillies Get You Down

By Ben SilverJun 1, 2022