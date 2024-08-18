Philadelphia Phillies Unveil Touching Tribute To Late Executive
More than five years after David Montgomery passed away, the Philadelphia Phillies are finally giving him his due.
The Phillies inducted Montgomery into their Wall of Fame prior to Saturday's home game against the Washington Nationals. Philadelphia held a special pregame ceremony to honor Montgomery, bringing back several franchise legends for the occasion.
The club also tweaked Citizens Bank Park, naming the left-centerfield wall "Monty's Angle" with a new sign above the 409-foot marker in his honor. It's a fitting tribute to Montgomery, who pushed for those dimensions to increase the likelihood of an inside-the-park home run.
It's about time that the Phillies are finally giving Montgomery the recognition he deserves. The Philadelphia native spent nearly half a century working for his hometown team, starting in 1971 as a member of the team's sales department and scoreboard operator. He quickly rose through the ranks, becoming director of sales and marketing a few years later before being promoted to head of the business department,
In 1981, Montgomery purchased the organization along with Bill Giles for $30 million. Montgomery served as executive vice president until becoming president in 1997, becoming the first Philadelphia native to run the team in over 60 years.
Focused on brand development, Montgomery quickly turned the Phillies into a top-tier franchise. He approved long-term contracts for several superstars and helped open Citizens Bank Park in 2004. Attendance soared and the team became a powerhouse, winning five straight NL East titles from 2007 to 2011.
Montgomery's later years were marked by health issues, as he was diagnosed with jaw bone cancer in 2014. After returning from his leave of absence in 2015, he served as the team's chairman until his death from jaw bone cancer at age 72 in 2019.
Philadelphia was a frequent contender during Montgomery's tenure -- a testament to his success. The Phillies have continued to flourish since his passing thanks to the foundation he helped build, and nobody would be prouder than him of how well they've played this year.