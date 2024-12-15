Philadelphia Phillies Urged To Consider Major Trade for Cubs Star Seiya Suzuki
The Philadelphia Phillies have had a relatively quiet offseason so far.
While they have been mentioned a lot in the MLB rumor mill, they have not made any impact moves just yet.
Despite the lack of roster movement so far, the Phillies still seem likely to be aggressive at some point.
They have a couple of high-profile players they have been reportedly open to trading, including Alec Bohm and Ranger Suarez. Philadelphia has also been rumored to be open to acquiring star talent via trades.
With that in mind, a new player has been brought up as a potential target for the Phillies.
Edward Eng of That Balls Outta Here has suggested Philadelphia should consider a trade with the Chicago Cubs for outfielder Seiya Suzuki.
"Therefore, the upside and potential prospect cost to obtain Suzuki could actually appeal to the Phillies a lot more. Since Suzuki doesn't come with any previous accolades along with a hefty salary that they'll need to eat, the subsequent return package in the trade should be a lot more palatable for Philadelphia and their fans," he wrote. As a result, rather than just focusing on the free agent market and potentially overspending on prime targets like Anthony Santander and Teoscar Hernández, the Cubs may already have a more realistic and affordable option for the Phillies to find a solution to their outfield problems."
During this past season, Suzuki had a very productive year.
He played in 132 games, hitting 21 home runs to go along with 73 RBI whil slashing .283/.366/.482.
Those numbers would be a massive addition to the Phillies' lineup.
Making sure to not overspend on free agents like Anthony Santander and Teoscar Hernandez is also important.
If those two players would come at reasonable prices, the Phillies should pursue them, but otherwise, they should look at other options who won't complicate their financial future.
A trade for Suzuki would make a ton of sense for Philadelphia.
Depending on the price tag that Chicago would want in return, the Phillies should heed this suggestion and take a long look at him.