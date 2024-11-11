Philadelphia Phillies Urged To Consider One Potential Problem With Free Agent Target
The Philadelphia Phillies will have an opportunity to land a few proven players on the open market this winter. From players who have played at the highest level their entire careers to others coming off their best seasons, the Phillies will have some tough decisions to make.
If they want to get better, moves have to be made, but the right ones are what this will all come down to. Philadelphia has done an excellent job of doing so in past winters, so doing so again this time around wouldn't come as a surprise.
Free agency is risky for many reasons. Not only is there a ton of money handed out to certain players, but teams like the Phillies might be willing to take a chance on guys who were injured or coming off career campaigns.
Jurickson Profar, a utility player, fits the description of a player coming off the best year of his career. Profar could be looking at a decent contract because of that, but R.J. Anderson of CBS Sports urged teams to consider that if they want to sign him.
"How much do you believe? You can run the numbers. You can watch the tape. You can consult with projection systems. You can chat with an oracle. Ultimately, player evaluation is a test of faith. No matter how you reached your conclusion, the whole thing reduces down to this: how much conviction do you hold in it? Are you willing to be wrong? If not, you're already lost. All of this is relevant to Profar, a fascinating study case. The former No. 1 prospect finally made good on that billing, notching his first star-caliber season at the plate at age 31. The underlying measures all pointed in the right direction: he hit the ball with greater authority; he walked more; he struck out less. If he were five years younger, he'd be in line for a handsome payday. He's not, though, so his marketplace reception hinges on how teams answer this capsule's first question."
As Anderson touches on, if a team believes he will continue to play how he has, it wouldn't be a bad idea. However, that might be asking for a lot.
Even if Profar's bat slows down, he'd still have value for Philadelphia. He can play multiple positions and, at worst, be a league-average bat.
Depending on his price, he'd be an intriguing option for the Phillies and give them flexibility to make other moves.