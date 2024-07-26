Philadelphia Phillies Urged to Improve Different Area Other Than Center Field
The Philadelphia Phillies still have the best record in baseball, but they haven't played as well over the past few weeks as they did at the beginning of the season. While this isn't much of a worry yet, it's something to keep an eye on.
They've given themselves enough room in the National League East to drop games - which obviously isn't ever the goal - but it's the reality of the situation. At the very least, they don't want to develop bad habits, so look for them to turn it around in the near future.
With the trade deadline less than a week away, this should be the worst the Phillies look all year. If they make the moves that are expected to be made, it should only help some of their struggles.
Much of the talk around Philadelphia has been about improving in center field. That's a main focus and one that Dave Dombrowski has reportedly been trying to figure out. However, there have been issues in the bullpen for parts of the season, which simply can't happen in October.
Having an average to below-average bullpen when it matters most could ultimately be the reason why the Phillies don't accomplish their goal of winning the World Series. With multiple arms expected to be dealt, they should have more than enough opportunities to improve in that regard.
Mark Feinsand of MLB.com listed ways that all 30 teams can upgrade at the deadline, urging Philadelphia to get help in the bullpen.
"Even with a pair of All-Star relievers (Matt Strahm and Jeff Hoffman), the Phillies could use another reliable late-inning arm thanks to the inconsistency of José Alvarado and Seranthony Dominguez this season. Philadelphia will also look for an outfield upgrade, but the bullpen is a more pressing need."
Inconsistency is a great way of putting it from Feinsand, as that perfectly describes the problems they've dealt with on that end. This isn't a bad bullpen by any means, but inconsistency is something that doesn't typically end well.
It's all but guaranteed that they go out and land a relief pitcher. The questions, at this point, are who it's going to be and how many are going to be added.
Tanner Scott and Mason Miller have been rumored names to follow. Miller, however, was just placed on the injury list after pounding a padded training room table in frustration after his game on Monday night.