Philadelphia Phillies Viewed As Suitors for Best Reliever in MLB Free Agency
It remains uncertain what the Philadelphia Phillies plan to do in free agency.
If the Phillies lose Carlos Estevez and Jeff Hoffman, there would be a massive need for another reliever to step in and be a high-level arm.
Losing both of them would be a major issue, and it's important that Philadelphia's front office understands that. Given all of the moves they've made over the past couple of offseasons, it seems fair to suggest they do.
However, money also has to factor in these things, as teams can often find cheap relievers who throw at a semi-high level.
Still, there will be some expensive ones for them to pursue, including left-hander Tanner Scott.
Scott had one of the best years in Major League Baseball as a reliever this season, putting himself in a very good position to get paid handsomely.
If the Phillies spend the money that many fans want, Scott is a realistic target. If not, he'll likely end up elsewhere, as some have predicted he could be looking at a $65-plus million deal.
Nonetheless, he's been linked to Philadelphia multiple times over the past few months and was again on Sunday. Mark Feinsand of MLB.com named the Phillies a best fit for him, highlighting the campaign he had.
"Scott has developed into one of the best relievers in the game, earning his first All-Star selection earlier this summer. The left-hander posted a 1.75 ERA and 22 saves in 72 appearances between the Marlins and the Padres, putting him atop the list of free-agent relievers. Given the need for reliable relief pitching around the league, Scott should have plenty of suitors."
It wasn't the first season in his career that he's done so, as he's had a few impressive showings in recent campaigns.
Whether they sign Scott will likely depend on the money he's looking for and what Hoffman and Estevez do.
If they were to retain both Estevez and Hoffman, there's a good chance they won't have to look elsewhere. If one of them leaves, they might be in the market for a guy like Scott.
If the scenario becomes a problem and both leave in free agency, signing Scott becomes more of a need than anything else. The type of pitching a team has often dictates winning, and the Phillies can't lack in that department if they want to complete their task of winning a World Series.