Phillies, Nationals to Participate in 2023 MLB Little League Classic

Major League Baseball announced that the Philadelphia Phillies will take on the Washington Nationals in the MLB Little League Classic in Williamsport, Pa on Aug. 20, 2023.

The Phillies and Nationals will attend a Little League World Series game earlier in the day, and then partake in a game of their own, which the Little League players and their families are invited to attend.

The fifth installment of the tradition took place this past Sunday between the Boston Red Sox and Baltimore Orioles, who were originally scheduled to face each other in 2020's Classic. It was cancelled due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Baltimore defeated Boston, 5-3.

This will be the second time the Phillies will participate in the Classic, with the first time being in Aug. 2018 against the New York Mets. Philadelphia lost the contest, 8-2.

However, it will be the third time overall that the Phillies have played at Bowman Field. Famously, on July 31, 1962, Philadelphia lost to the Williamsport Grays, one of their minor league affiliates, in a mid-season exhibition game.

