Philadelphia Phillies Young Star Misses Cut for MLB's Top Ten Rankings
The Philadelphia Phillies are no strangers to fantastic play from the keystone position over the last 20 years.
From Chase Utley who produced on both sides of the ball, to Cesar Hernandez who was a defensive wizard, second base has been in good hands for quite some time.
That has been no different over the last three seasons, either, with the emergence of young star Bryson Stott.
Since debuting in April of 2022, Stott has batted .256/.315/.381 with 36 home runs, 168 RBI, and a 93 OPS+. In that time, he has tallied 21 Outs Above Average, serving as one of the best defensive second basemen in the sport.
Stott had a down year in 2024, posting only an 89 OPS+, though his struggles were due to a shoulder injury that he played through for the majority of the season, posting for 148 games and proving how tough he is.
That did not matter to MLB Network's "The Shredder," however, as their positional power rankings left Stott off completely, despite having names like Tyler Fitzgerald who has played six games at the position in his career, and Jazz Chisholm Jr. who spends the majority of his time on the injured list.
Don't get me wrong, Fitzgerald has been an excellent batter for the San Francisco Giants and will be moving to second base full-time now that they have signed Willy Adames as their shortstop, but he is due for a drastic decline in offensive production and is not good defensively.
Chisholm is questionably one of the more popular players in MLB, seemingly only because of his social media presence. In fact, he has been more present on social media since debuting in 2020 than he has on the field, playing in only 449 of a possible 708 games.
Chisholm has also been highly inconsistent at the plate when he is healthy, with OPS+ numbers regularly fluxuating into and out of the 100's yearly.
Stott consistently posts, even through injury, and despite not having a Gold Glove (yet), has been one of the best defensive second basemen in the sport.
A full season of Stott at 100 percent in 2025 will go a long way to helping the Phillies prove to be more than one-and-doners in the playoffs, as well as proving the doubters of his abilities wrong.