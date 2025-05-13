Phillie Phanatic Walks Out As Pope Leo XIV to Thunderous Applause
The Philadelphia Phillies' mascot, the Phillie Phanatic, was introduced to fans during Monday night's home contest against the Cardinals as the new Pope.
In celebration of the new Pope, Leo XIV, being introduced last Thursday, the Phillies had some fun in a comically-timed matchup against the St. Louis Cardinals at their home ballpark.
After displaying a shot of white smoke exiting the Sistine Chapel on the video board in center field, the Phanatic was escorted to a balcony before dancing to George Michael's hit song "Faith". While rocking with two other performing Cardinals, the mascot wielded a sign reading "Bless the Phillies" which sparked the home crowd.
While the performance failed to ignite the Phillies in their tightly contested 3-2 loss, the Phanatic added yet another viral moment in the fan-favorite mascot's tenure. Since their debut in 1978, the Phillie Phanatic has always given fans something to laugh or cheer about.
Philadelphia will look to build on its 7-3 record over the last 10 games with two more games against the Cardinals and a three game set at Citizens Bank Park before heading west to take on the Colorado Rockies, who are on pace to smash the single-season loss record set just a season ago by the Chicago White Sox.