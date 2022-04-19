Skip to main content
Report: Phillies Acquire Dustin Peterson from Brewers for Cash Considerations

The Philadelphia Phillies acquire outfielder Dustin Peterson and assign him to Triple-A.

Rick Osentoski-USA TODAY Sports

The Philadelphia Phillies have acquired outfielder Dustin Peterson from the Milwaukee Brewers for cash considerations. Peterson has been assigned to Triple-A with the Lehigh Valley IronPigs, per Todd Zolecki of MLB.com.

Peterson has played in 19 games at the Major League level, playing two for the Atlanta Braves in 2018 and 17 games for the Detroit Tigers in 2019. In those games he has 10 hits on 46 at-bats while drawing two walks and striking out 15 times.

More recently, he spent 2021 and the beginning of 2022 in Triple-A with the Nashville Sounds. He slashed .271/.347/.416 with a .763 OPS last season in Nashville.

With the recent injury of Mickey Moniak and the oblique injury to Odubel Herrera, the Phillies add Peterson as a means for depth in their outfield.

