Phillies Among Six Teams Forced To Pay Luxury Tax

The Philadelphia Phillies are among six teams that will be paying a luxury tax penalty for the 2022 season.
The Philadelphia Phillies were among six teams who were forced to pay a luxury tax penalty, according to a report by the Associated Press.

The Phillies exceeded the $230 million tax threshold.

The Phillies reportedly owe $2.9 million by Friday.

The New York Mets led team payrolls at $274.9 million, followed by the Dodgers at $270.6 million, the Yankees at $254.7 million and the Phillies at $238.5 million.

Six teams eclipsed $200 million, up from two teams in 2021 and a record high of five in ‘19.

The World Series champion Houston Astros were ninth at $187.5 million.

According to the AP, regular payrolls are based on 2022 salaries, earned bonuses and prorated shares of signing bonuses for 40-man rosters.

