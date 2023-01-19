Phillies Among Six Teams Forced To Pay Luxury Tax
The Philadelphia Phillies were among six teams who were forced to pay a luxury tax penalty, according to a report by the Associated Press.
The Phillies exceeded the $230 million tax threshold.
The Phillies reportedly owe $2.9 million by Friday.
The New York Mets led team payrolls at $274.9 million, followed by the Dodgers at $270.6 million, the Yankees at $254.7 million and the Phillies at $238.5 million.
Six teams eclipsed $200 million, up from two teams in 2021 and a record high of five in ‘19.
The World Series champion Houston Astros were ninth at $187.5 million.
According to the AP, regular payrolls are based on 2022 salaries, earned bonuses and prorated shares of signing bonuses for 40-man rosters.
