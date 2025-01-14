Phillies Announce Non-Roster Spring Training Invitees, Big Three Prospects Included
The Philadelphia Phillies announced their non-roster invitees to Major League Spring Training on Tuesday, which included some of their top prospects.
The Phillies have invited Justin Crawford, Aidan Miller, and Andrew Painter.
Painter, viewed as one of the top pitching prospects in the game, is still ramping up from surgery in 2023. He threw in the Arizona Fall League, showing his elite stuff, but Philadelphia has already made it known that he won't pitch in any Spring Training games.
"He'll throw but not plan on pitching," Dombrowski said. "We're going to push the innings back."
Regarding Miller and Crawford, this is a step in the right direction for two of baseball's top prospects.
Miller, who was selected in the first round of the 2023 MLB draft out of high school, is still just 20 years old. He isn't expected to make his debut for a bit, but he'll have a chance to show what he has with the elite of the elite in Spring Training, even if he only gets an at-bat or two.
Miller, Crawford, and Painter could just be getting work in with the Big League team before eventually going down to minor league Spring Training.
Still, Miller, the young infielder, is expected to be a huge piece to the success the Phillies find in the future.
Crawford is likely a season away from making his debut at 21 years old but could get a chance if Philadelphia's outfield continues to struggle.
The 2022 first-round pick has elite tools and showed them off with a .313/.360/.444 slash line, 25 doubles, and 42 stolen bases between High-A and Double-A in 2024.
It'll be exciting to see them get their chance during Spring Training and follow their progress in 2025.