Phillies Boss Gives Encouraging Update on Realmuto’s Injury Timeline
The Philadelphia Phillies have been one of the top teams in baseball so far this season. With a 45-20 record, the Phillies hold the best record in the NL East. They are ahead of the Atlanta Braves by nine games currently.
Unfortunately, the team suffered a tough loss with the injury of J.T. Realmuto. He has been playing with a small tear in his meniscus of late and will undergo an operation to fix the issue.
While the news of the injury is tough, there is a piece of good news that has been released.
According to team manager Dave Dombrowski, Realmuto is only expected to miss a month. He also revealed that Realmuto thought he could play through the injury, but decided that he couldn't and opted for the surgery instead.
So far this season, Realmuto has been a key piece for the Phillies. He has been solid at the plate and behind the plate.
Realmuto has hit for a .261 batting average to go along with seven home runs and 20 RBI's. His presence on the field is important and Philadelphia will need him to get healthy as soon as possible so they can push for a World Series.
Hopefully, the recovery process goes smoothly and there are no setbacks. Having the operation now and returning in a month is a wise decision. A completely healthy version of Realmuto is better than even one at 80 percent.
All of that being said, we'll have all the latest updates on Realmuto as he navigates the operation and rehab. But, for now, this is extremely good news.