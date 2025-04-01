Phillies Claim Struggling Reliever Off Waivers From Hated Divisional Rival
The Philadelphia Phillies have added some bullpen depth, and it comes via one of their hated divisional rivals.
According to an announcement directly from the team, the Phillies have claimed right-handed pitcher Brett de Geus from the Miami Marlins and subsequently optioned him to Triple-A Lehigh Valley.
de Geus was designated for assignment over the weekend by the Marlins after they selected Xzavion Curry's contract. He fills an open spot on Philadelphia's 40-man roster.
Bounding around various minor-league systems since his MLB debut in 2021, de Geus has spent portions of seasons with five different Major League teams, including three of them during the 2024 season.
Originally drafted by the Los Angeles Dodgers in 2017, de Geus debuted with the Texas Rangers in 2021 after they used a Rule 5 selection on him. He's also pitched for the Arizona Diamondbacks, Seattle Mariners and Toronto Blue Jays.
Over 60 career MLB appearances, de Geus has a 7.48 ERA, a 1.71 WHIP and 48 strikeouts in 61.1 innings.
He also got rocked in spring training this year, finishing with a 20.25 ERA over 2.2 innings pitched with Miami.
Whether or not de Geus actually has a chance to pitch for the Phillies this season remains to be seen, but at least he provides some bullpen depth in the short run and can focus on working on his game in the minors.
While he's already had several changes of scenery, perhaps the 27-year-old will finally hit his stride with Philadelphia.