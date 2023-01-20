The Philadelphia Phillies could be sporting an updated look on Opening Day – sponsor patches on the jersey sleeves.

The report in the Philadelphia Business Journal stated that the Philadelphia Phillies are discussing deals with “an array of potential jersey sponsors from a field that includes existing marketing partners and potential new ones.”

Michael Schreiber, founder and CEO of Berwyn-based sports marketing firm Playfly Sports, said in the report that the range for Major League Baseball jersey sponsorships is anywhere between $4-20 million.

"Everybody is out there in the marketplace telling their story," Jackie Cuddeback, the Phillies’ senior vice president for partnership sales and corporate marketing, said in the report. "We have a very strong story. We just won the National League and played on the World Series stage last year. We have an incredible lineup."

The Phillies would be the third MLB team with a jersey sponsorship deal, joining the San Diego Padres and Boston Red Sox.

