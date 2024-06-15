Phillies Fans React On Social Media To Potential World Series Matchup with Orioles
The Philadelphia Phillies pulled off a huge win on Friday night in what could very well be a preview of the World Series this year.
After 11 grueling innings, the Phillies ended up defeating the Baltimore Orioles by a final score of 5-3.
It was an instant classic kind of game with Philadelphia making just enough plays to win in extras.
During the game, fans were enjoying pure entertainment at its finest. These are the kinds of games that baseball fans live to watch.
Following the game, Phillies fans took to social media to react to the game.
All the talk was about it feeling like a World Series matchup and hopeful of these two teams facing off against each other on the biggest stage that Major League Baseball has to offer.
Here are a few of the reactions shared by Phillies fans after the game.
That kind of a reaction to a regular season game in June is absolutely wild. Fans loved what they saw and honestly, these two teams facing off in the World Series would be one of the best matchups that could happen.
Both teams are loaded with offensive firepower and they both have excellent pitching staff. They also could both make a big move or two ahead of the late-July MLB trade deadline.
Either way, baseball fans enjoyed a treat. Philadelphia and the Orioles are an amazing matchup, even in the regular season.
Thankfully, the series is just getting started. Everyone will get to watch two more games in the series between these two powerhouse teams.